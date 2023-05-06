The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario (.361 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Orioles.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

  • Rosario is hitting .247 with six doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks.
  • Rosario enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .316.
  • Rosario has gotten a hit in 16 of 28 games this season (57.1%), including seven multi-hit games (25.0%).
  • Looking at the 28 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (10.7%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Rosario has driven in a run in six games this year (21.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In nine games this season (32.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 13
9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%)
6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (23.1%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (39 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Bradish makes the start for the Orioles, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 6.14 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.14, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .323 against him.
