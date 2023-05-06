J.J. Spaun is in 16th place, at -3, after the first round of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club.

Looking to bet on J.J. Spaun at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

J.J. Spaun Insights

Spaun has finished better than par five times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 11 rounds.

He has not finished any of his last 11 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 11 rounds, Spaun has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five events, Spaun has finished in the top 20 once.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Spaun has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five appearances. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 28 -8 263 0 16 1 2 $1.9M

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

In Spaun's previous two appearances at this tournament, he has finished in the top 20 all two times. His average finish has been 17th.

Spaun made the cut in each of his last two attempts at this event.

Spaun finished 16th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

Quail Hollow Club will play at 7,448 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,305.

The courses that Spaun has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,288 yards, while Quail Hollow Club will be 7,448 yards this week.

Spaun's Last Time Out

Spaun was in the 80th percentile on par 3s at the RBC Heritage, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.18-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the RBC Heritage was poor, putting him in the eighth percentile of the field.

Spaun shot better than 44% of the golfers at the RBC Heritage on par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.63.

Spaun shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on three of eight par-3s at the RBC Heritage (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Spaun had one bogey or worse (the field averaged 2.0).

Spaun recorded fewer birdies or better (one) than the tournament average of 6.2 on the 22 par-4s at the RBC Heritage.

In that most recent competition, Spaun had a bogey or worse on five of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 5.1).

Spaun ended the RBC Heritage with a birdie or better on two of six par-5s, fewer than the tournament average, 3.8.

The field at the RBC Heritage averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Spaun finished without one.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,448 yards

71 / 7,448 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Spaun's performance prior to the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship.

