The Atlanta Braves, including Marcell Ozuna (.229 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Marcell Ozuna? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna is batting .147 with a double, five home runs and 11 walks.

Ozuna has gotten a hit in eight of 22 games this season (36.4%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in four games this year (18.2%), leaving the park in 5.8% of his plate appearances.

Ozuna has driven in a run in four games this season (18.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in seven of 22 games (31.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 12 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (41.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (25.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings