Sahith Theegala is set to take part in the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, taking place from May 4- 7.

Sahith Theegala Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Theegala has shot better than par on 12 occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and 15 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered a top-five score three times and a top-10 score seven times in his last 20 rounds.

Over his last 20 rounds, Theegala has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 10 occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Theegala has one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.

In his past five appearances, Theegala finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back twice. He carded a score better than average four times.

Theegala will try to continue his streak of made cuts to 14 by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 28 -6 278 0 25 6 9 $6.9M

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 7,538 yards, 243 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Quail Hollow Club has a recent scoring average of -1.

The courses that Theegala has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,328 yards, while Quail Hollow Club will be 7,538 yards this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -1.

Theegala's Last Time Out

Theegala was in the 73rd percentile on par 3s at the RBC Heritage, with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.84 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the RBC Heritage, which was good enough to land him in the 88th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.96).

Theegala was better than 70% of the golfers at the RBC Heritage on par-5 holes, averaging 4.5 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.63.

Theegala carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Theegala recorded one bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged two).

Theegala's 11 birdies or better on par-4s at the RBC Heritage were more than the tournament average of 6.2.

In that last competition, Theegala's performance on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 5.1).

Theegala finished the RBC Heritage with a birdie or better on six of the 12 par-5s, bettering the field average of 3.8.

The field at the RBC Heritage averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Theegala finished without one.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards

