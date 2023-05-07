Michael Harris II Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Orioles - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves and Michael Harris II, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Truist Park, Sunday at 11:35 AM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: NBC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II is batting .220 with two doubles, a home run and five walks.
- Harris II has picked up a hit in eight games this year (61.5%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has homered in one of 13 games, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- Harris II has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- In six of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|11
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (72.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (9.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (54.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Orioles have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.59).
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 41 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Wells (2-1 with a 3.34 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his sixth of the season.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.34), second in WHIP (.771), and 60th in K/9 (6.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
