The Atlanta Braves, including Sean Murphy (batting .313 in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, six walks and 12 RBI), battle starting pitcher Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Truist Park, Sunday at 11:35 AM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: NBC

NBC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Sean Murphy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy leads Atlanta in total hits (29) this season while batting .287 with 17 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is second in the league in slugging.

Murphy has gotten a hit in 16 of 30 games this year (53.3%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (33.3%).

In eight games this year, he has homered (26.7%, and 7.1% of his trips to the dish).

Murphy has had an RBI in 13 games this season (43.3%), including five multi-RBI outings (16.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year (15 of 30), with two or more runs five times (16.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 15 8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (53.3%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (40.0%) 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (26.7%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (46.7%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings