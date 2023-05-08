The Miami Heat are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat have a 2-1 series lead.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 112 - Knicks 111

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 4.5)

Knicks (+ 4.5) Pick OU: Over (208)



The Knicks (45-35-2 ATS) have covered the spread 36.6% of the time, 18.3% more often than the Heat (30-48-4) this season.

New York covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point underdog or more 41.7% of the time. That's more often than Miami covers as a favorite of 4.5 or more (23.1%).

Miami and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82). That's less often than New York and its opponents have (44 out of 82).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Knicks are 20-21, while the Heat are 36-22 as moneyline favorites.

Heat Performance Insights

Although Miami is averaging just 109.5 points per game (worst in NBA), its defense has been giving them a nice lift, as it ranks second-best in the league by giving up 109.8 points per game.

The Heat rank 25th in the NBA with 23.8 dimes per contest.

The Heat, who rank 16th in the league with 12 threes per game, are shooting just 34.4% from three-point land, which is fourth-worst in the NBA.

Miami is attempting 50.5 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 59.2% of the shots it has taken (and 69.5% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 34.8 treys per contest, which are 40.8% of its shots (and 30.5% of the team's buckets).

Knicks Performance Insights

With 116 points scored per game and 113.1 points allowed, New York is 11th in the NBA offensively and 12th on defense.

The Knicks are third-worst in the NBA in assists (22.9 per game) in 2022-23.

The Knicks are 11th in the league in 3-pointers made (12.6 per game) and 19th in 3-point percentage (35.4%).

New York takes 40% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 60% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.1% of New York's baskets are 3-pointers, and 69.9% are 2-pointers.

