The Edmonton Oilers ready for Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round Monday against the Vegas Golden Knights, beginning at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The teams are tied 1-1 in the series. The Golden Knights have +155 moneyline odds against the favorite Oilers (-180).

Before watching this matchup, here is a look at which team we think will come out on top in Monday's NHL Playoffs Second Round action.

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Monday

Our model for this matchup calls for a final score of Oilers 4, Golden Knights 3.

Moneyline Pick: Oilers (-180)

Oilers (-180) Computer Predicted Total: 6.7

6.7 Computer Predicted Spread: Oilers (-1.6)

Oilers vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Oilers Splits and Trends

The Oilers have a 50-23-9 record overall, with a 6-11-17 record in matchups that have needed overtime.

Edmonton is 17-9-7 (41 points) in its 33 games decided by one goal.

In the four games this season the Oilers scored only one goal, they finished 0-3-1.

Edmonton has scored two goals in 15 games this season (3-9-3 record, nine points).

The Oilers have scored at least three goals 69 times, and are 52-10-7 in those games (to record 111 points).

In the 37 games when Edmonton has recorded a single power-play goal, it picked up 48 points after finishing 22-11-4.

In the 49 games when it outshot its opponent, Edmonton is 35-10-4 (74 points).

The Oilers have been outshot by opponents in 40 games, going 19-14-7 to record 45 points.

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights have a record of 51-22-9 this season and are 14-9-23 in overtime games.

Vegas has earned 47 points (21-8-5) in its 34 games decided by one goal.

In 12 games this season when the Golden Knights finished a game with just one goal, they earned a total of four points (1-9-2).

Vegas has 13 points (4-10-5) when scoring two goals this season.

The Golden Knights have scored three or more goals 56 times, earning 104 points from those matchups (51-3-2).

This season, Vegas has scored a lone power-play goal in 27 games has a record of 19-7-1 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Vegas is 31-7-5 (67 points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents 40 times this season, and earned 45 points in those games.

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 1st 3.96 Goals Scored 3.26 14th 17th 3.12 Goals Allowed 2.74 11th 6th 33.6 Shots 31.6 15th 18th 31.4 Shots Allowed 31 13th 1st 32.7% Power Play % 20.3% 18th 20th 77% Penalty Kill % 77.4% 19th

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, May 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

