As a fan of college baseball, we're asssuming that you want to catch as many games as you can. Luckily, we can assist you. For info on how to watch or live stream the five NCAA baseball games that are scheduled to air on Fubo on May 9, keep scrolling.

Watch even more College Baseball games with ESPN+!

How to Watch More Sports Today

College Baseball Games Streaming Live Today

Watch Vanderbilt at Louisville Baseball

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch BYU at Utah Baseball

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Nebraska at Creighton Baseball

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Cal State Fullerton at UCLA Baseball

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Stanford at Santa Clara Baseball

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: Stadium

Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with all the NCAA Baseball action all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Every team's journey toward the College World Series starts with the NCAA Tournament selection show on Monday, May 29 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2. Tournament play kicks off the next weekend with Regionals action from June 2-5, followed by Super Regionals from June 9-12, and culminates with the College World Series from June 16-26, taking place at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.