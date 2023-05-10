How to Watch the Braves vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves versus Boston Red Sox game on Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Sean Murphy and Alex Verdugo.
Braves vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves average 1.6 home runs per game to rank third in baseball with 59 total home runs.
- Atlanta ranks second in MLB, slugging .466.
- The Braves' .262 batting average is seventh-best in the majors.
- Atlanta scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (197 total, 5.5 per game).
- The Braves are second in baseball with a .343 on-base percentage.
- The Braves strike out 9.1 times per game to rank 23rd in MLB.
- Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fourth in the majors with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Atlanta has a 3.48 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine for the No. 9 WHIP in baseball (1.240).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Dylan Lee makes his first start of the season for the Braves.
- The 28-year-old left-hander has pitched out of the bullpen 17 times this season.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/4/2023
|Marlins
|W 6-3
|Away
|Dylan Dodd
|Jesús Luzardo
|5/5/2023
|Orioles
|L 9-4
|Home
|Max Fried
|Dean Kremer
|5/6/2023
|Orioles
|W 5-4
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Kyle Bradish
|5/7/2023
|Orioles
|W 3-2
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Tyler Wells
|5/9/2023
|Red Sox
|W 9-3
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Nick Pivetta
|5/10/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Dylan Lee
|Brayan Bello
|5/12/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Max Fried
|Chris Bassitt
|5/13/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|José Berríos
|5/14/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Yusei Kikuchi
|5/15/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Dane Dunning
|5/16/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi
