Maple Leafs vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at BB&T Center on Wednesday, May 10 showcases the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Florida Panthers facing off at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Panthers lead the series 3-0. The Maple Leafs are favored (-125) against the Panthers (+105).
Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Maple Leafs (-125)
|Panthers (+105)
|-
Maple Leafs Betting Insights
- The Maple Leafs have a 41-31 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, Toronto has a 38-28 record (winning 57.6% of its games).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Maple Leafs have an implied win probability of 55.6%.
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers have been an underdog in 26 games this season, and won 14 (53.8%).
- Florida has a record of 13-11, a 54.2% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +105 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The implied probability of a win by the Panthers, based on the moneyline, is 48.8%.
Maple Leafs vs Panthers Additional Info
Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Rankings
|Maple Leafs Total (Rank)
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|278 (9th)
|Goals
|288 (6th)
|220 (7th)
|Goals Allowed
|272 (21st)
|63 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|63 (7th)
|45 (11th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|70 (29th)
Maple Leafs Advanced Stats
- Toronto hit the over once in its past 10 games.
- During their last 10 games, the Maple Leafs have scored 0.3 more goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Maple Leafs score the ninth-most goals in the league, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 278 this season.
- The Maple Leafs have allowed the seventh-fewest goals in league action this season, 220 (2.7 per game).
- With a +58 goal differential, they're ranked fifth-best in the league.
Panthers Advanced Stats
- In Florida's past 10 contests, it has gone over the total once.
- In their last 10 games, Panthers' game goal totals average 9.4 goals, equal to their season-long game scoring average.
- The Panthers' 288 total goals (3.5 per game) are the sixth-most in the league.
- The Panthers have given up 272 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st.
- Their +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the league.
