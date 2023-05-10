Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round will see the Edmonton Oilers take on the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday, May 10, beginning at 10:00 PM ET and airing on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are on top 2-1 in the series. Oddsmakers favor the Oilers in this matchup, listing them -190 moneyline odds against the Golden Knights (+160).

Before watching this matchup, here's our prediction for which squad will bring home the win in Wednesday's NHL Playoffs Second Round action.

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Wednesday

Our model for this matchup calls for a final score of Oilers 4, Golden Knights 3.

Moneyline Pick: Oilers (-190)

Oilers (-190) Computer Predicted Total: 6.7

6.7 Computer Predicted Spread: Oilers (-1.4)

Oilers vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Oilers Splits and Trends

The Oilers (50-23-9 overall) have a 6-11-17 record in matchups that have gone to overtime.

Edmonton is 17-9-7 (41 points) in its 33 games decided by one goal.

In the five games this season the Oilers recorded only one goal, they finished 0-4-1.

Edmonton has scored a pair of goals in 15 games this season (3-9-3 record, nine points).

The Oilers have scored at least three goals in 69 games (52-10-7, 111 points).

In the 37 games when Edmonton has scored a single power-play goal, it has a 22-11-4 record (48 points).

In the 49 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Edmonton is 35-10-4 (74 points).

The Oilers' opponents have had more shots in 41 games. The Oilers finished 19-15-7 in those contests (45 points).

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights (51-22-9 overall) have posted a record of 14-9-23 in games that have required OT this season.

Vegas has earned 47 points (21-8-5) in its 34 games decided by one goal.

This season the Golden Knights scored only one goal in 12 games and have gone 1-9-2 (four points).

When Vegas has scored two goals this season, they've earned 13 points (4-10-5 record).

The Golden Knights have earned 106 points in their 57 games with three or more goals scored.

This season, Vegas has scored a single power-play goal in 27 games and picked up 39 points with a record of 19-7-1.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Vegas has posted a record of 32-7-5 (69 points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents 40 times this season, and earned 45 points in those games.

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 1st 3.96 Goals Scored 3.26 14th 17th 3.12 Goals Allowed 2.74 11th 6th 33.6 Shots 31.6 15th 18th 31.4 Shots Allowed 31 13th 1st 32.7% Power Play % 20.3% 18th 20th 77% Penalty Kill % 77.4% 19th

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

