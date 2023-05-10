After hitting .314 with three doubles, two home runs, seven walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games, Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves face the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Brayan Bello) at 7:20 PM ET on Wednesday.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Red Sox.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ronald Acuña Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta with an OBP of .443, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .557.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.

In 75.0% of his games this year (27 of 36), Acuna has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (41.7%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in 16.7% of his games this year, and 3.6% of his chances at the plate.

Acuna has driven home a run in 14 games this year (38.9%), including more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 22 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 13 (72.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (77.8%) 7 (38.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (44.4%) 8 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (77.8%) 1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (27.8%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (44.4%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings