Sean Murphy Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Red Sox - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sean Murphy -- hitting .387 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the hill, on May 10 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game, he collected four RBI (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Red Sox.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy has 32 hits, which leads Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .299 with 18 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 27th in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.
- Murphy has gotten a hit in 17 of 32 games this season (53.1%), with multiple hits on 11 occasions (34.4%).
- In 25.0% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 6.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Murphy has had an RBI in 14 games this year (43.8%), including six multi-RBI outings (18.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 16 games this year (50.0%), including five multi-run games (15.6%).
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|15
|9 (52.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (53.3%)
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (40.0%)
|10 (58.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (40.0%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (26.7%)
|7 (41.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (46.7%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.97).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 49 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Bello (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 5.71 ERA in 17 1/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In four games this season, the 23-year-old has an ERA of 5.71, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .338 against him.
