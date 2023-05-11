The New Jersey Devils take the road to square off against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Thursday, May 11, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Hurricanes hold a 3-1 lead in the series. The Devils have +110 moneyline odds against the favorite Hurricanes (-130).

To prepare for this matchup, here is who we project to secure the win in Thursday's NHL Playoffs Second Round action.

Hurricanes vs. Devils Predictions for Thursday

Our model for this game calls for a final score of Hurricanes 4, Devils 2.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-130)

Hurricanes (-130) Computer Predicted Total: 6.1

6.1 Computer Predicted Spread: Hurricanes (-1.4)

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes have finished 15-9-24 in overtime contests to contribute to an overall record of 52-21-9.

In the 37 games Carolina has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 24-7-6 record (good for 54 points).

Looking at the seven times this season the Hurricanes finished a game with just one goal, they have a 2-4-1 record, good for five points.

Carolina has finished 6-8-3 in the 17 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering 15 points).

The Hurricanes have scored at least three goals in 62 games (51-6-5, 107 points).

In the 24 games when Carolina has scored a single power-play goal, it went 21-3-0 to record 42 points.

In the 72 games when it outshot its opponent, Carolina is 49-19-4 (102 points).

The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents in 15 games, going 7-5-3 to record 17 points.

Devils Splits and Trends

The Devils (52-22-8 overall) have posted a record of 14-8-22 in contests that have required OT this season.

In the 29 games New Jersey has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 42 points.

This season the Devils scored only one goal in 16 games and have gone 1-14-1 (three points).

When New Jersey has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned 11 points (5-7-1 record).

The Devils have scored three or more goals in 64 games, earning 108 points from those contests.

New Jersey has scored a single power-play goal in 46 games this season and has registered 68 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, New Jersey is 37-18-6 (80 points).

The Devils' opponents have had more shots in 30 games. The Devils went 18-10-2 in those contests (38 points).

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Devils AVG Devils Rank 15th 3.2 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 2nd 2.56 Goals Allowed 2.71 8th 3rd 34.8 Shots 34.4 4th 1st 26 Shots Allowed 28.2 5th 19th 19.8% Power Play % 21.9% 13th 2nd 84.4% Penalty Kill % 82.6% 4th

Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

