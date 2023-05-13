When the Toronto Blue Jays (22-16) and Atlanta Braves (25-13) match up at Rogers Centre on Saturday, May 13, Jose Berrios will get the nod for the Blue Jays, while the Braves will send Bryce Elder to the mound. The game will start at 3:07 PM ET.

The favored Blue Jays have -125 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Braves, who are listed at +105. The total is 9.5 runs for the contest (with +100 odds to hit the over and -120 odds on the under).

Braves vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET TV: SN1

SN1 Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Berrios - TOR (3-3, 4.91 ERA) vs Elder - ATL (3-0, 1.74 ERA)

Braves vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Braves vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have entered the game as favorites 24 times this season and won 15, or 62.5%, of those games.

The Blue Jays have a 14-8 record (winning 63.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Toronto has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Blue Jays were the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and finished 3-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Toronto and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Braves have been named as the underdog three times this year and have yet to lose any of those games.

The Braves have been listed as an underdog of +105 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Over the past 10 games, the Braves have been underdogs just once and won that contest.

Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+170) Michael Harris II 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165) Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+185) Austin Riley 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+170)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st

