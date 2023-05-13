Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena features the Dallas Stars and the Seattle Kraken facing off at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, May 13, broadcast on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Stars are up 3-2 in the series. The Stars have -165 odds on the moneyline against the Kraken (+140).

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Stars vs. Kraken Betting Trends

Dallas' games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 5.5 goals 48 times.

In the 27 times this season the Stars have been a moneyline favorite, they have gone 20-7 in those games.

The Kraken have claimed an upset victory in nine, or 37.5%, of the 24 games they have played while the underdog this season.

When it has played with moneyline odds of -165 or shorter, Dallas has put together a 12-3 record (winning 80.0% of its games).

Seattle has 12 games this season playing as the underdog by +140 or longer, and is 7-5 in those contests.

Stars Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Jason Robertson 0.5 (-128) 1.5 (+170) 3.5 (+125) Wyatt Johnston 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+125) 1.5 (-167) Roope Hintz 0.5 (+135) 0.5 (-175) 2.5 (-120)

Kraken Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Matthew Beniers 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (+105) 1.5 (-139) Vince Dunn 0.5 (+135) 0.5 (+105) 1.5 (-161) Jaden Schwartz 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+105) 2.5 (+100)

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 0-0 7-3-0 5.5 4 2.9

Kraken Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 0-0 6-4-0 5.7 3.2 3.2

