Kevin Kiermaier and the Toronto Blue Jays will try to outdo Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves at Rogers Centre on Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.

Braves vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023

1:37 PM ET

Location: Toronto, Ontario

Venue: Rogers Centre

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves have hit 61 homers this season, which ranks third in the league.

Fueled by 134 extra-base hits, Atlanta ranks second in MLB with a .453 slugging percentage this season.

The Braves rank ninth in MLB with a .256 team batting average.

Atlanta has scored the seventh-most runs in baseball this season with 201.

The Braves have an OBP of .338 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Braves rank 18th in strikeouts per game (nine) among MLB offenses.

Atlanta strikes out 9.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-best in MLB.

Atlanta pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.56 ERA this year, sixth-best in baseball.

The Braves have a combined 1.246 WHIP as a pitching staff, 10th-lowest in MLB.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will send out Collin McHugh for his first start of the season.

The 35-year-old righty will start for the first time this season after coming out of the bullpen nine times.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 5/7/2023 Orioles W 3-2 Home Bryce Elder Tyler Wells 5/9/2023 Red Sox W 9-3 Home Charlie Morton Nick Pivetta 5/10/2023 Red Sox L 5-2 Home Dylan Lee Brayan Bello 5/12/2023 Blue Jays L 3-0 Away Spencer Strider Chris Bassitt 5/13/2023 Blue Jays L 5-2 Away Bryce Elder José Berríos 5/14/2023 Blue Jays - Away Collin McHugh Yusei Kikuchi 5/15/2023 Rangers - Away Charlie Morton Dane Dunning 5/16/2023 Rangers - Away - Nathan Eovaldi 5/17/2023 Rangers - Away Spencer Strider Martín Pérez 5/19/2023 Mariners - Home Bryce Elder Bryce Miller 5/20/2023 Mariners - Home - Logan Gilbert

