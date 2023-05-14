Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Sunday, May 14 features the Edmonton Oilers hosting the Vegas Golden Knights at Rogers Place at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are ahead in the series 3-2. The Oilers are listed with -190 odds on the moneyline against the Golden Knights (+160).

Before watching this matchup, here's a peek at which club we think will bring home the victory in Sunday's NHL Playoffs Second Round action.

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Sunday

Our model for this matchup expects a final score of Oilers 4, Golden Knights 3.

Moneyline Pick: Oilers (-190)

Oilers (-190) Computer Predicted Total: 6.7

6.7 Computer Predicted Spread: Oilers (-1.4)

Oilers vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Oilers Splits and Trends

The Oilers have finished 6-11-17 in overtime matchups to contribute to an overall record of 50-23-9.

Edmonton has 41 points (17-10-7) in the 34 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the five games this season the Oilers scored just one goal, they finished 0-4-1.

Edmonton has taken nine points from the 15 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (3-9-3 record).

The Oilers have scored three or more goals in 71 games (53-11-7, 113 points).

In the 38 games when Edmonton has scored a single power-play goal, it picked up 50 points after finishing 23-11-4.

In games when it has outshot opponents, Edmonton is 36-11-4 (76 points).

The Oilers have been outshot by opponents in 41 games, going 19-15-7 to register 45 points.

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights have posted a record of 14-9-23 in overtime matchups to contribute to an overall mark of 51-22-9.

In the 35 games Vegas has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 49 points.

In 13 games this season when the Golden Knights ended a game with only one goal, they earned a total of four points (1-10-2).

Vegas has 13 points (4-10-5) when scoring exactly two goals this season.

The Golden Knights have earned 108 points in their 58 games with at least three goals scored.

Vegas has scored a lone power-play goal in 27 games this season and has recorded 39 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Vegas is 32-7-5 (69 points).

The Golden Knights' opponents have had more shots in 42 games. The Golden Knights went 22-17-3 in those contests (47 points).

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 1st 3.96 Goals Scored 3.26 14th 17th 3.12 Goals Allowed 2.74 11th 6th 33.6 Shots 31.6 15th 18th 31.4 Shots Allowed 31 13th 1st 32.7% Power Play % 20.3% 18th 20th 77% Penalty Kill % 77.4% 19th

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

