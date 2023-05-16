Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Rangers on May 16, 2023
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Player prop odds are among the many ways to wager on the Texas Rangers-Atlanta Braves matchup at Globe Life Field on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Braves vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.