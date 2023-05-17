The Atlanta Braves visit the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Ronald Acuna Jr., Marcus Semien and others in this game.

Braves vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Spencer Strider Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Strider Stats

Spencer Strider (4-1) will take the mound for the Braves, his ninth start of the season.

He has earned a quality start four times in eight starts this season.

Strider has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

The 24-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (2.70), seventh in WHIP (.921), and first in K/9 (15.2) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Strider Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Blue Jays May. 12 6.2 5 2 2 12 1 vs. Orioles May. 6 5.0 4 2 2 10 0 at Mets May. 1 5.0 5 4 4 8 3 vs. Marlins Apr. 24 8.0 2 0 0 13 0 at Padres Apr. 18 6.0 1 0 0 9 3

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has recorded 57 hits with 12 doubles, 10 home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with 17 stolen bases.

He's slashed .348/.438/.604 on the season.

Acuna will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .325 with a double, four home runs, six walks and six RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers May. 16 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Rangers May. 15 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Blue Jays May. 14 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 at Blue Jays May. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 2 at Blue Jays May. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Sean Murphy Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Murphy Stats

Sean Murphy has 34 hits with nine doubles, 10 home runs, 21 walks and 34 RBI.

He's slashing .268/.400/.575 on the year.

Murphy has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .100 with a home run and two RBI.

Murphy Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rangers May. 16 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 at Rangers May. 15 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 at Blue Jays May. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays May. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Semien Stats

Semien has nine doubles, seven home runs, 23 walks and 35 RBI (50 total hits). He has swiped seven bases.

He's slashing .296/.379/.473 on the season.

Semien hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs, three walks and eight RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves May. 16 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Braves May. 15 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 at Athletics May. 14 1-for-4 3 0 1 1 0 at Athletics May. 13 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 2 at Athletics May. 12 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 39 hits with six doubles, 11 home runs, 16 walks and 44 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a .252/.316/.503 slash line so far this season.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves May. 16 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0 vs. Braves May. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics May. 14 3-for-5 2 1 5 7 0 at Athletics May. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics May. 12 1-for-1 0 0 1 1 0

