Saturday's game that pits the Atlanta Braves (28-16) against the Seattle Mariners (21-23) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 6-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on May 20.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Jesse Chavez to the mound, while Logan Gilbert (1-2) will take the ball for the Mariners.

Braves vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: FOX

Braves vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Braves 6, Mariners 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Braves have a record of 5-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

The Braves have been favorites in 36 games this season and won 24 (66.7%) of those contests.

Atlanta is 22-7 this season when entering a game favored by -135 or more on the moneyline.

The Braves have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Atlanta has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 234.

The Braves have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.54).

