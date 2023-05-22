Freddie Freeman and Ronald Acuna Jr. are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves square off at Truist Park on Monday (starting at 7:20 PM ET).

Braves vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSO

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Charlie Morton Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Morton Stats

The Braves will hand the ball to Charlie Morton (5-3) for his ninth start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Morton has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 39-year-old's 2.85 ERA ranks 15th, 1.373 WHIP ranks 56th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 27th.

Morton Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rangers May. 15 6.2 7 0 0 10 1 vs. Red Sox May. 9 6.0 5 2 2 7 2 at Mets May. 1 5.1 6 4 4 6 3 vs. Marlins Apr. 25 7.0 3 1 1 9 2 at Padres Apr. 19 6.0 5 1 1 5 3

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 13 doubles, 11 home runs, 26 walks and 27 RBI (62 total hits). He has stolen 18 bases.

He has a slash line of .344/.431/.600 so far this season.

Acuna will look for his 12th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .350 with a double, five home runs, four walks and six RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners May. 21 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners May. 20 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Mariners May. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Rangers May. 17 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 1 at Rangers May. 16 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 42 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 34 walks and 35 RBI.

He's slashing .244/.375/.541 so far this year.

Olson has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .389 with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mariners May. 21 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 vs. Mariners May. 20 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 vs. Mariners May. 19 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 at Rangers May. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Rangers May. 16 2-for-3 1 0 0 2

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 17 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 22 walks and 28 RBI (62 total hits). He has stolen six bases.

He's slashing .326/.399/.553 on the year.

Freeman will look for his 12th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is hitting .447 with six doubles, a triple, two home runs, four walks and 11 RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals May. 21 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Cardinals May. 20 2-for-3 1 0 0 3 0 at Cardinals May. 19 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 at Cardinals May. 18 2-for-5 1 1 4 7 0 vs. Twins May. 17 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 13 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 28 walks and 28 RBI (43 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He has a .250/.356/.512 slash line so far this season.

Betts enters this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, three walks and four RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals May. 20 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals May. 19 1-for-4 2 1 3 4 0 at Cardinals May. 18 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins May. 17 2-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 vs. Twins May. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

