True college baseball fans know that there's no such thing as too much NCAA baseball. From the first pitch to the final out, you want to see it all. Check out the article below to find out how to watch or live stream the one game that is airing on Fubo on Monday, May 22.

Watch even more NCAA Baseball action with ESPN+!

College Baseball Games Streaming Live Today

Watch Saint Mary's (Calif.) at Fresno State Baseball

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: Stadium

Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with all the NCAA Baseball action all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Every team's path to the College World Series starts with the NCAA Tournament selection show on Monday, May 29 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2. Tournament play kicks off the next weekend with Regionals action from June 2-5, followed by Super Regionals from June 9-12, and culminates with the College World Series from June 16-26, taking place at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.