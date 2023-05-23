The Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics will go head to head in a decisive Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Heat vs. Celtics matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Heat vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Heat vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Heat average 109.5 points per game (30th in the league) while allowing 109.8 per contest (second in the NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential overall.

The Celtics outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game (posting 117.9 points per game, fourth in league, and conceding 111.4 per outing, fourth in NBA) and have a +535 scoring differential.

The two teams combine to score 227.4 points per game, 10.4 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams allow 221.2 points per game combined, 4.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Miami has put together a 30-48-4 record against the spread this season.

Boston has compiled a 45-34-3 record against the spread this year.

Heat Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jimmy Butler 27.5 -125 22.9 Bam Adebayo 17.5 -130 20.4 Caleb Martin 11.5 -130 9.6 Gabe Vincent 11.5 -125 9.4 Max Strus 11.5 -120 11.5

Heat and Celtics NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Heat +275 -1098 Celtics +1600 +700

