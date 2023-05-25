How to Watch the Celtics vs. Heat: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Eastern Conference Finals Game 5
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are playing in the Eastern Conference Finals, with a decisive Game 5 next to come.
Celtics vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: TNT
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
|Celtics vs Heat Player Props
|Celtics vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|Celtics vs Heat Odds/Over/Under
|Celtics vs Heat Prediction
Celtics Stats Insights
- The Celtics are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 48.2% the Heat allow to opponents.
- Boston is 33-3 when it shoots higher than 48.2% from the field.
- The Celtics are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 27th.
- The Celtics put up 117.9 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow.
- When Boston puts up more than 109.8 points, it is 49-12.
Heat Stats Insights
- The Heat have shot at a 46% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points less than the 46.3% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.
- This season, Miami has a 25-11 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46.3% from the field.
- The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 20th.
- The Heat's 109.5 points per game are only 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics allow to opponents.
- Miami is 26-8 when it scores more than 111.4 points.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- The Celtics are putting up 120.5 points per game at home. On the road, they are averaging 115.4 points per contest.
- Defensively Boston has played better at home this season, ceding 110.5 points per game, compared to 112.4 when playing on the road.
- Looking at three-pointers, the Celtics have performed better when playing at home this season, sinking 16.2 three-pointers per game with a 37.9% three-point percentage, compared to 15.8 threes per game and a 37.4% three-point percentage in away games.
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 the Heat are scoring more points at home (111.4 per game) than away (107.5). But they are also allowing more at home (110.2) than on the road (109.3).
- Miami is conceding more points at home (110.2 per game) than on the road (109.3).
- The Heat average 0.1 more assists per game at home (23.9) than away (23.8).
Celtics Injuries
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Victor Oladipo
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Tyler Herro
|Out
|Hand
|Gabe Vincent
|Out
|Ankle
