The Boston Celtics (57-25) have zero players on the injury report for their Eastern Conference finals game 5 against the Miami Heat (44-38) at TD Garden on Thursday, May 25 at 8:30 PM ET.

The Celtics will try for another victory over the Heat after a 116-99 win on Tuesday. Jayson Tatum paced the Celtics with 33 points, while Jimmy Butler scored 29 for the Heat.

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG - - - - - - -

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2 Gabe Vincent PG Out Ankle 9.4 2.1 2.5

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

Celtics Season Insights

The Celtics record 8.1 more points per game (117.9) than the Heat allow (109.8).

Boston has a 49-12 record when scoring more than 109.8 points.

In their last 10 games, the Celtics have been racking up 109.9 points per contest, an average that's much lower than the 117.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Boston hits 16 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league) at a 37.6% rate (sixth-best in the NBA), compared to the 11.6 per game its opponents make at a 34.5% rate.

The Celtics average 115.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (third in the league), and give up 108.8 points per 100 possessions (third in the NBA).

Heat Season Insights

The Heat score just 1.9 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Celtics allow (111.4).

Miami is 26-8 when it scores more than 111.4 points.

Over their past 10 games, the Heat are putting up 108.7 points per game, compared to their season average of 109.5.

Miami makes 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc (27th in NBA). It is making 1.1 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 13.1 per game at 36.7%.

The Heat rank 25th in the NBA with 110.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and ninth defensively with 110.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -8 215

