On Thursday, Kevin Pillar (.700 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Atlanta Braves play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.

Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Kevin Pillar At The Plate

Pillar has three doubles, five home runs and four walks while hitting .256.

Pillar has picked up a hit in 57.1% of his 28 games this season, with at least two hits in 10.7% of those games.

In five games this year, he has gone deep (17.9%, and 6% of his trips to the dish).

In 10 games this year (35.7%), Pillar has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (10.7%) he had two or more.

In 10 of 28 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 11 .200 AVG .316 .286 OBP .308 .480 SLG .447 3 XBH 3 2 HR 1 6 RBI 4 9/3 K/BB 7/0 1 SB 1 Home Away 13 GP 15 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (73.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (20.0%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

