Matt Olson -- with a slugging percentage of .579 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, on May 25 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Dodgers.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Discover More About This Game

Matt Olson At The Plate

  • Olson has 10 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 35 walks while batting .234.
  • Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 123rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 39th and he is 20th in slugging.
  • Olson has gotten at least one hit in 61.2% of his games this season (30 of 49), with multiple hits 11 times (22.4%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 13 games this year (26.5%), leaving the park in 6.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Olson has driven in a run in 22 games this year (44.9%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (20.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • In 30 of 49 games this year, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 18
.224 AVG .260
.402 OBP .341
.448 SLG .616
7 XBH 11
4 HR 7
10 RBI 19
26/19 K/BB 30/9
0 SB 0
25 GP 24
15 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (62.5%)
5 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (25.0%)
14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (66.7%)
7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (25.0%)
12 (48.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (41.7%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
  • The Phillies have a 4.58 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to allow 48 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
  • The Phillies will send Nola (4-3) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.31 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (4.31), 18th in WHIP (1.069), and 49th in K/9 (7.6).
