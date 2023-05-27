Bam Adebayo NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Heat vs. Celtics - May 27
The Miami Heat, Bam Adebayo included, take on the Boston Celtics at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
Let's look at Adebayo's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.
Bam Adebayo Prop Bets vs. the Celtics
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|17.5
|20.4
|17.7
|Rebounds
|8.5
|9.2
|9.1
|Assists
|2.5
|3.2
|3.0
|PRA
|29.5
|32.8
|29.8
|PR
|26.5
|29.6
|26.8
Bam Adebayo Insights vs. the Celtics
- Adebayo has taken 14.9 shots per game this season and made 8.0 per game, which account for 15.9% and 18.7%, respectively, of his team's total.
- Adebayo's opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 101.9 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2.
- Giving up 111.4 points per game, the Celtics are the fourth-ranked squad in the league on defense.
- The Celtics are the 18th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 44 rebounds per game.
- The Celtics give up 23.1 assists per game, second-ranked in the league.
Bam Adebayo vs. the Celtics
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/25/2023
|32
|16
|8
|3
|0
|1
|2
|5/23/2023
|35
|10
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5/21/2023
|26
|13
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|5/19/2023
|38
|22
|17
|9
|0
|0
|0
|5/17/2023
|37
|20
|8
|5
|0
|0
|1
|1/24/2023
|37
|30
|15
|1
|0
|1
|2
|12/2/2022
|38
|28
|7
|3
|0
|1
|1
|11/30/2022
|39
|23
|6
|5
|1
|0
|2
|10/21/2022
|35
|19
|8
|5
|0
|0
|2
