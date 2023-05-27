Player prop bet options for Ronald Acuna Jr., Alec Bohm and others are available when the Atlanta Braves host the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on Saturday (at 4:10 PM ET).

Braves vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Charlie Morton Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Morton Stats

Charlie Morton (5-4) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 10th start of the season.

He has five quality starts in nine chances this season.

Morton will look to finish five or more innings for the 10th start in a row.

The 39-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.61), 58th in WHIP (1.414), and 25th in K/9 (9.3) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Morton Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Dodgers May. 22 5.0 7 6 6 5 2 at Rangers May. 15 6.2 7 0 0 10 1 vs. Red Sox May. 9 6.0 5 2 2 7 2 at Mets May. 1 5.1 6 4 4 6 3 vs. Marlins Apr. 25 7.0 3 1 1 9 2

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 65 hits with 15 doubles, 11 home runs, 28 walks and 27 RBI. He's also stolen 22 bases.

He's slashed .323/.409/.562 so far this season.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies May. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies May. 25 2-for-5 0 0 0 3 2 vs. Dodgers May. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Dodgers May. 22 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 1

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 44 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 37 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .232/.361/.516 on the season.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies May. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies May. 25 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 1 vs. Dodgers May. 24 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Dodgers May. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Alec Bohm Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Bohm Stats

Bohm has nine doubles, six home runs, 15 walks and 37 RBI (51 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .270/.327/.413 slash line so far this season.

Bohm will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Bohm Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves May. 26 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Braves May. 25 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 24 2-for-5 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 23 1-for-2 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

