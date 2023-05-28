Dream vs. Fever: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Dream (1-1) clash with the Indiana Fever (0-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, May 28, 2023. The matchup airs on NBA TV, BSSE, and FACEBOOK.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Dream vs. Fever matchup.
Dream vs. Fever Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSE, and FACEBOOK
- Location: College Park, Georgia
- Arena: Gateway Center Arena
Dream vs. Fever Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Dream Moneyline
|Fever Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Dream (-7.5)
|160
|-315
|+260
|BetMGM
|Dream (-7.5)
|160.5
|-300
|+240
|PointsBet
|Dream (-7.5)
|160.5
|-325
|+230
Dream vs. Fever Betting Trends
- The Dream won 11 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.
- The Fever won six games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.
- The Dream and their opponents combined to hit the over 12 out of 25 times last season.
- In Fever games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times.
