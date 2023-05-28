On Sunday, Michael Harris II (.143 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 116 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Covey. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Phillies.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Dylan Covey

Dylan Covey TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II is batting .177 with four doubles, two home runs and nine walks.

Harris II has gotten a hit in 15 of 30 games this season (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.

In 30 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In six games this season (20.0%), Harris II has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once eight times this year (26.7%), including one multi-run game.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 11 .143 AVG .243 .294 OBP .317 .214 SLG .378 1 XBH 3 0 HR 1 1 RBI 3 3/2 K/BB 8/4 3 SB 1 Home Away 13 GP 17 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (64.7%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.9%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (41.2%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.9%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (17.6%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings