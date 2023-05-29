The Atlanta Braves and Oakland Athletics will send Mike Soroka and Paul Blackburn, respectively, to the mound when the two clubs play on Monday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, at 8:07 PM ET.

The Braves are -250 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Athletics (+200). Atlanta is the run-line favorite (-2.5). The total is 8.5 runs for the game (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

Braves vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -250 +200 8.5 -105 -115 -2.5 +105 -130

Braves Recent Betting Performance

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Braves have a record of 4-5.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Over their last 10 games, the Braves are 2-1-0 against the spread.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have gone 27-17 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 61.4% of those games).

Atlanta has played in eight games as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter and won each of them.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Braves' implied win probability is 71.4%.

Atlanta has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 53 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 31 of those games (31-20-2).

The Braves have gone 3-1-0 ATS this season.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-14 17-7 9-8 23-13 22-17 10-4

