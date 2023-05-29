Stars vs. Golden Knights Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 6
The Vegas Golden Knights go on the road against the Dallas Stars for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Monday, May 29, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights hold a 3-2 advantage in the series. The Stars are the favorite (-130) in this decisive matchup with the Golden Knights (+110).
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a peek at which club we pick to emerge with the victory in Monday's Stanley Cup Semifinals action.
Stars vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Monday
Our model for this contest expects a final score of Stars 4, Golden Knights 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Stars (-130)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.2
- Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.2)
Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.
Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info
|Stars vs Golden Knights Player Props
|Stars vs Golden Knights Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Stars vs Golden Knights
|Stars vs Golden Knights Odds/Over/Under
Stars Splits and Trends
- The Stars have gone 9-18-27 in overtime contests to contribute to an overall record of 47-21-14.
- Dallas is 12-6-15 (39 points) in its 33 games decided by one goal.
- In the 14 games this season the Stars registered only one goal, they went 3-9-2 (eight points).
- Dallas has finished 6-5-8 in the 19 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering 20 points).
- The Stars have scored more than two goals in 64 games (48-8-8, 104 points).
- In the 29 games when Dallas has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it has a 15-6-8 record (38 points).
- When it has outshot its opponent, Dallas is 35-13-8 (78 points).
- The Stars have been outshot by opponents in 40 games, going 18-12-10 to register 46 points.
Golden Knights Splits and Trends
- The Golden Knights have a 16-10-26 record in overtime games this season and a 51-22-9 overall record.
- Vegas has earned 54 points (24-8-6) in its 38 games decided by one goal.
- This season the Golden Knights recorded just one goal in 13 games and have gone 1-10-2 (four points).
- Vegas has earned 14 points (4-11-6 record) this season when scoring two goals .
- The Golden Knights have earned 116 points in their 62 games with three or more goals scored.
- This season, Vegas has scored a single power-play goal in 29 games has a record of 21-7-1 in those matchups.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Vegas has posted a record of 33-7-5 (71 points).
- The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents 47 times this season, and earned 54 points in those games.
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Golden Knights AVG
|Golden Knights Rank
|7th
|3.43
|Goals Scored
|3.26
|14th
|3rd
|2.62
|Goals Allowed
|2.74
|11th
|14th
|31.9
|Shots
|31.6
|15th
|9th
|29.9
|Shots Allowed
|31
|13th
|5th
|25%
|Power Play %
|20.3%
|18th
|3rd
|83.5%
|Penalty Kill %
|77.4%
|19th
Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.
Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.