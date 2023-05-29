The Dallas Stars are on their home ice at American Airlines Center against the Vegas Golden Knights for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Monday, May 29, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are ahead in the series 3-2. Oddsmakers list the Golden Knights as the underdog in this decisive matchup, giving them +110 moneyline odds against the Stars (-130).

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-130) Golden Knights (+110) -

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have won 44 of their 70 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (62.9%).

Dallas is 38-21 (winning 64.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -130 or shorter.

The Stars have an implied moneyline win probability of 56.5% in this matchup.

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have won 21, or 63.6%, of the 33 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Vegas has a record of 14-8 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +110 on the moneyline.

The Golden Knights have a 47.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Stars vs. Golden Knights Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Golden Knights Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 267 (14th) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 225 (11th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 42 (25th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 44 (10th)

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas has not hit the over in its past 10 contests.

The Stars and their opponents have combined to score goals per game in the past 10 games, the same as the over/under in this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Stars' goals per game average is 1.1 lower than their season-long average.

The Stars offense's 281 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked seventh in the NHL this year.

On defense, the Stars are one of the best squads in league action, conceding 215 goals to rank third.

The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +66.

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

The Golden Knights are currently on a 10-game stretch of failing to go over the total.

The Golden Knights and their opponents have combined to score an average of goals in their last 10 games, the same as the over/under listed in this matchup.

During their past 10 games, Golden Knights' game goal totals average 8.7 goals, 0.1 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Golden Knights have the league's 14th-ranked scoring offense (267 total goals, 3.3 per game).

The Golden Knights have conceded 225 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th.

Their ninth-best goal differential is +42.

