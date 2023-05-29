The Chicago White Sox and Gavin Sheets head into the first of a three-game series against Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels on Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

White Sox vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox are 20th in MLB play with 55 home runs. They average one per game.

Chicago is 24th in baseball, slugging .385.

The White Sox have the 21st-ranked batting average in the league (.238).

Chicago ranks 19th in runs scored with 235 (4.3 per game).

The White Sox are 29th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .296.

The White Sox strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 14th in baseball.

The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Chicago's pitching staff ranks sixth in the majors.

Chicago has a 4.84 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The White Sox have the 24th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.409).

Angels Batting & Pitching Performance

The Angels' 69 home runs rank eighth in Major League Baseball.

Los Angeles is eighth in MLB with a .422 slugging percentage this season.

The Angels rank ninth in MLB with a .258 team batting average.

Los Angeles has scored 259 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Angels have the 11th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.327).

The Angels rank 18th in strikeouts per game (8.6) among MLB offenses.

Los Angeles strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 14th in MLB.

Los Angeles has pitched to a 4.18 ERA this season, which ranks 15th in baseball.

The Angels have a combined WHIP of 1.320 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will send Michael Kopech (3-4) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.24 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 57 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

Kopech is trying to record his third quality start in a row in this matchup.

Kopech will look to continue a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per appearance).

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher

The Angels will hand the ball to Griffin Canning (3-2) for his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox while allowing two hits.

In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Canning has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/24/2023 Guardians W 6-0 Away Michael Kopech Cal Quantrill 5/25/2023 Tigers L 7-2 Away Lucas Giolito Alex Faedo 5/26/2023 Tigers W 12-3 Away Lance Lynn Joey Wentz 5/27/2023 Tigers L 7-3 Away Jesse Scholtens Michael Lorenzen 5/28/2023 Tigers L 6-5 Away Dylan Cease Eduardo Rodríguez 5/29/2023 Angels - Home Michael Kopech Griffin Canning 5/30/2023 Angels - Home Lucas Giolito Tyler Anderson 5/31/2023 Angels - Home Lance Lynn Jaime Barria 6/2/2023 Tigers - Home - Michael Lorenzen 6/3/2023 Tigers - Home Dylan Cease Eduardo Rodríguez 6/4/2023 Tigers - Home Michael Kopech Matthew Boyd

Angels Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Angels Starter Opponent Starter 5/23/2023 Red Sox W 4-0 Home Griffin Canning Brayan Bello 5/24/2023 Red Sox W 7-3 Home Tyler Anderson James Paxton 5/26/2023 Marlins L 6-2 Home Reid Detmers Jesús Luzardo 5/27/2023 Marlins L 8-5 Home - Edward Cabrera 5/28/2023 Marlins L 2-0 Home Patrick Sandoval Eury Pérez 5/29/2023 White Sox - Away Griffin Canning Michael Kopech 5/30/2023 White Sox - Away Tyler Anderson Lucas Giolito 5/31/2023 White Sox - Away Jaime Barria Lance Lynn 6/1/2023 Astros - Away Reid Detmers Framber Valdez 6/2/2023 Astros - Away Shohei Ohtani Cristian Javier 6/3/2023 Astros - Away Patrick Sandoval J.P. France

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.