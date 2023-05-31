Braves vs. Athletics: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Atlanta Braves and Oakland Athletics will play on Wednesday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, at 3:37 PM ET, with Matt Olson and Esteury Ruiz among those expected to deliver at the plate.
Oddsmakers list the Braves as -225 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Athletics +185 moneyline odds. Atlanta is favored on the run line (-2.5). The over/under for the matchup is set at 9 runs.
Braves vs. Athletics Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Time: 3:37 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CA
- Location: Oakland, California
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Braves
|-225
|+185
|9
|-115
|-105
|-2.5
|+110
|-135
Braves Recent Betting Performance
- The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, the Braves and their opponents are 4-4-2 in their last 10 games with a total.
- The Braves have won two of their last five games against the spread.
Braves Betting Records & Stats
- The Braves have won 27 of the 46 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (58.7%).
- Atlanta has a record of 8-3 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter (72.7% winning percentage).
- The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Braves a 69.2% chance to win.
- Atlanta has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 31 times this season for a 31-21-3 record against the over/under.
- The Braves have put together a 3-3-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).
Braves Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|15-14
|17-9
|9-8
|23-15
|22-18
|10-5
