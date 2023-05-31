Matt Olson -- with an on-base percentage of .302 in his past 10 games, 58 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Oakland Athletics, with James Kaprielian on the mound, on May 31 at 3:37 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Athletics.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Explore More About This Game

Matt Olson At The Plate

  • Olson is batting .238 with 10 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 38 walks.
  • He ranks 119th in batting average, 38th in on base percentage, and 12th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.
  • Olson has picked up a hit in 61.8% of his 55 games this season, with more than one hit in 21.8% of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 27.3% of his games this season, and 6.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Olson has had at least one RBI in 45.5% of his games this year (25 of 55), with more than one RBI 11 times (20.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored at least once 33 times this year (60.0%), including 11 games with multiple runs (20.0%).

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 18
.224 AVG .260
.402 OBP .341
.448 SLG .616
7 XBH 11
4 HR 7
10 RBI 19
26/19 K/BB 30/9
0 SB 0
Home Away
29 GP 26
17 (58.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (65.4%)
6 (20.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (23.1%)
16 (55.2%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (65.4%)
8 (27.6%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (26.9%)
14 (48.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (42.3%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (6.68).
  • Athletics pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (98 total, 1.7 per game).
  • Kaprielian gets the start for the Athletics, his seventh of the season. He is 0-5 with an 8.45 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 29-year-old has put together an 8.45 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .308 to opposing hitters.
