The Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat will match up in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nuggets vs. Heat matchup.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ABC
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Ball Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Nuggets vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nuggets Moneyline Heat Moneyline
DraftKings Nuggets (-8.5) 219 -360 +295 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Nuggets (-8.5) 218.5 -375 +290 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Nuggets (-9) 219 -360 +290 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Nuggets (-8.5) 218.5 -370 +305 Bet on this game with Tipico

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Trends

  • The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game with a +273 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.8 points per game (12th in the NBA) and give up 112.5 per contest (eighth in the league).
  • The Heat put up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) while giving up 109.8 per contest (second in NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential.
  • The two teams combine to score 225.3 points per game, 6.3 more points than this matchup's total.
  • These two teams give up 222.3 points per game combined, 3.3 more points than the total for this matchup.
  • Denver has put together a 44-36-2 ATS record so far this year.
  • Miami has compiled a 30-48-4 record against the spread this season.

Nuggets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Nikola Jokic 27.5 -110 24.5
Jamal Murray 25.5 -125 20.0
Michael Porter Jr. 15.5 -105 17.4
Aaron Gordon 12.5 -120 16.3
Bruce Brown 11.5 +105 11.5

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope or another Nuggets player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Nuggets and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals
Nuggets -425 -5000
Heat +320 -

Looking to place a futures bet on the Nuggets? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.