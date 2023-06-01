As they ready for Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat (44-38), the Denver Nuggets (53-29) currently are monitoring just one player on the injury report. The game starts at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, June 1 at Ball Arena.

The Nuggets are coming off of a 113-111 victory against the Lakers in their last game on Monday. Nikola Jokic's team-high 30 points paced the Nuggets in the victory.

The Heat enter this contest after a 103-84 victory over the Celtics on Monday. Jimmy Butler scored 28 points in the Heat's win, leading the team.

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jamal Murray PG Questionable Illness 20 3.9 6.2

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

When: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ABC

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets record six more points per game (115.8) than the Heat give up (109.8).

Denver is 48-13 when scoring more than 109.8 points.

The Nuggets' offense has been better over their last 10 games, racking up 117.5 points per contest compared to the 115.8 they've averaged this season.

Denver hits 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.4 on average.

The Nuggets rank second in the league by averaging 116.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 19th in the NBA, allowing 112.9 points per 100 possessions.

Heat Season Insights

The Heat score an average of 109.5 points per game, just three fewer points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow to opponents.

Miami has put together a 22-8 record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.

The Heat are putting up 107.2 points per contest in their previous 10 games, which is 2.3 fewer points than their average for the season (109.5).

Miami knocks down 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) while shooting 34.4% from deep (27th in NBA). It is making 1.1 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 13.1 per game at 36.7%.

The Heat's 110.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 25th in the NBA, and the 110.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank ninth in the league.

Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -8.5 219

