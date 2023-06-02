The Las Vegas Aces (4-0) will attempt to extend a four-game winning run when visiting the Atlanta Dream (2-2) on Friday, June 2, 2023 at Gateway Center Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ION.

Dream vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ION

ION Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Gateway Center Arena Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Key Stats for Dream vs. Aces

Atlanta put up an average of 78.5 points last year, 5.6 fewer points than the 84.1 that Las Vegas allowed.

When they scored more than 84.1 points last season, the Dream went 8-5.

Atlanta shot at a 42% rate from the field last season, 1.7 percentage points below the 43.7% shooting opponents of Las Vegas averaged.

Last season, the Dream had a 9-5 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 43.7% from the field.

Atlanta shot 35.2% from beyond the arc last season. That's just 0.4 percentage points lower than Las Vegas allowed its opponents to shot from deep (35.6%).

The Dream went 10-9 when shooting above 35.6% as a team from three-point range.

Las Vegas and Atlanta rebounded at the exact same clip -- 35.4 boards per game.

Dream Injuries