Donovan Solano and the Minnesota Twins will take on Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field in the second of a four-game series, on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Field

Discover More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank sixth in baseball with 76 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Minnesota is 16th in MLB with a .405 slugging percentage.

The Twins have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the majors (.233).

Minnesota ranks 12th in runs scored with 263 (4.6 per game).

The Twins' .316 on-base percentage is 20th in baseball.

The Twins strike out 10.2 times per game, the worst mark in the majors.

Minnesota's pitching staff is second in the majors with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

Minnesota has a 3.48 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Twins have the second-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.175).

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians rank last in Major League Baseball with just 33 home runs as a team.

Cleveland is 30th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .348 this season.

The Guardians have a team batting average of .232 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.

Cleveland has scored the 28th-most runs in baseball this season with just 206 (3.7 per game).

The Guardians have an on-base percentage of .301 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

The Guardians have shown patience at the plate this season with the second-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.1) among MLB offenses.

Cleveland averages just 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.

Cleveland pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.93 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.

The Guardians rank 11th in MLB with a combined 1.273 WHIP this season.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Bailey Ober gets the start for the Twins, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.68 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last appearance came on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

Ober has recorded three quality starts this year.

Ober will try to continue an eight-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per outing).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians will send Aaron Civale to the mound for his third start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday, April 7 against the Seattle Mariners, throwing 5 2/3 innings and giving up four earned runs.

He has earned a quality start one time in two starts this season.

Civale has started two games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings two times. He averages 6.1 innings per appearance.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 5/28/2023 Blue Jays L 3-0 Home Bailey Ober José Berríos 5/29/2023 Astros W 7-5 Away Sonny Gray J.P. France 5/30/2023 Astros L 5-1 Away Joe Ryan Brandon Bielak 5/31/2023 Astros W 8-2 Away Louie Varland Hunter Brown 6/1/2023 Guardians W 7-6 Home Pablo Lopez Tanner Bibee 6/2/2023 Guardians - Home Bailey Ober Aaron Civale 6/3/2023 Guardians - Home Sonny Gray Logan Allen 6/4/2023 Guardians - Home Joe Ryan Triston McKenzie 6/6/2023 Rays - Away Louie Varland Shane McClanahan 6/7/2023 Rays - Away Pablo Lopez Zach Eflin 6/8/2023 Rays - Away Bailey Ober Tyler Glasnow

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 5/28/2023 Cardinals W 4-3 Home Hunter Gaddis Jordan Montgomery 5/29/2023 Orioles W 5-0 Away Logan Allen Tyler Wells 5/30/2023 Orioles L 8-5 Away Cal Quantrill Kyle Gibson 5/31/2023 Orioles W 12-8 Away Shane Bieber Keegan Akin 6/1/2023 Twins L 7-6 Away Tanner Bibee Pablo Lopez 6/2/2023 Twins - Away Aaron Civale Bailey Ober 6/3/2023 Twins - Away Logan Allen Sonny Gray 6/4/2023 Twins - Away Triston McKenzie Joe Ryan 6/6/2023 Red Sox - Home Shane Bieber James Paxton 6/7/2023 Red Sox - Home Tanner Bibee Chris Sale 6/8/2023 Red Sox - Home Aaron Civale Garrett Whitlock

