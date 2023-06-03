The Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers play Saturday for the first game of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are listed with -130 odds on the moneyline against the Panthers (+110).

Here is our prediction for who will capture the win in this Stanley Cup Final contest.

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this contest predicts a final score of Golden Knights 4, Panthers 2.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-130)

Golden Knights (-130) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights (51-22-9 overall) have a 16-10-26 record in contests that have gone to overtime.

Vegas is 24-8-6 (54 points) in its 38 games decided by one goal.

Looking at the 13 times this season the Golden Knights finished a game with just one goal, they have a 1-10-2 record, good for four points.

Vegas has taken 14 points from the 21 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (4-11-6 record).

The Golden Knights have scored at least three goals in 63 games (58-3-2, 118 points).

In the 30 games when Vegas has recorded a lone power-play goal, it has a 22-7-1 record (45 points).

In the 46 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Vegas is 34-7-5 (73 points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents in 47 games, going 25-18-4 to record 54 points.

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers have a record of 42-32-8 this season and are 12-8-20 in overtime contests.

Florida has earned 49 points (21-6-7) in its 34 games decided by one goal.

Across the 11 games this season the Panthers ended with only one goal, they have earned five points.

Florida has seven points (3-14-1) when scoring a pair of goals this season.

The Panthers have scored more than two goals in 68 games, earning 104 points from those contests.

Florida has scored a lone power-play goal in 41 games this season and has recorded 54 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Florida is 29-24-3 (61 points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents in 38 games, going 24-11-3 to record 51 points.

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 14th 3.26 Goals Scored 3.51 6th 11th 2.74 Goals Allowed 3.32 21st 15th 31.6 Shots 36.9 1st 13th 31 Shots Allowed 31.9 22nd 18th 20.3% Power Play % 22.8% 10th 19th 77.4% Penalty Kill % 76% 23rd

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

