Golden Knights vs. Panthers Stanley Cup Final Game 1: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines
Saturday's playoff slate features the Vegas Golden Knights hosting the Florida Panthers for the opening game of the Stanley Cup Final, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are favored, with -135 odds on the moneyline, in this game against the Panthers, who have +115 moneyline odds.
Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
Golden Knights vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline
Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Golden Knights Moneyline
|Panthers Moneyline
|Total
|DraftKings
|-130
|+110
|-
|BetMGM
|-135
|+115
|5.5
|PointsBet
|-135
|+115
|5.5
Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info
Golden Knights vs. Panthers Betting Trends
- Florida has combined with its opponent to score over 5.5 goals in 70 of 98 games this season.
- The Golden Knights are 13-5 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- The Panthers have claimed an upset victory in 11, or 73.3%, of the 15 games they have played while the underdog this season.
- Vegas is 10-4 in games it has played with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter (71.4% win percentage).
- Florida has 14 games this season playing as the underdog by +115 or longer, and is 11-3 in those contests.
Golden Knights Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Shea Theodore
|0.5 (+155)
|0.5 (+110)
|2.5 (+135)
|Michael Amadio
|0.5 (+300)
|0.5 (+175)
|-
|Reilly Smith
|0.5 (+150)
|0.5 (-115)
|2.5 (+145)
Panthers Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Matthew Tkachuk
|0.5 (-133)
|1.5 (+155)
|3.5 (+110)
|Anton Lundell
|0.5 (+225)
|0.5 (+135)
|1.5 (-143)
|Eetu Luostarinen
|0.5 (+270)
|0.5 (+175)
|-
Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|7-2-1
|0-0
|4-5-1
|6.1
|3.6
|2.2
Panthers Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|9-1-0
|0-0
|2-8-0
|6.3
|2.8
|1.9
