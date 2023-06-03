The Atlanta Braves and Ozzie Albies (.371 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Ryne Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Saturday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ozzie Albies? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is hitting .248 with 11 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 12 walks.

Albies has picked up a hit in 63.2% of his 57 games this year, with multiple hits in 24.6% of them.

In 10 games this season, he has homered (17.5%, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish).

Albies has had an RBI in 20 games this season (35.1%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (21.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 35.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (5.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .224 AVG .324 .272 OBP .347 .421 SLG .620 6 XBH 11 4 HR 5 12 RBI 15 19/4 K/BB 6/3 1 SB 0 Home Away 29 GP 28 17 (58.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (67.9%) 7 (24.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (25.0%) 11 (37.9%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (32.1%) 3 (10.3%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (25.0%) 8 (27.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (42.9%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings