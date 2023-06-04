Austin Riley -- with a slugging percentage of .585 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the mound, on June 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is hitting .258 with 12 doubles, 10 home runs and 22 walks.

Riley has picked up a hit in 72.4% of his 58 games this year, with more than one hit in 25.9% of them.

He has gone deep in nine games this season (15.5%), leaving the park in 4% of his chances at the plate.

In 37.9% of his games this year, Riley has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (12.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 27 of 58 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .278 AVG .214 .361 OBP .300 .375 SLG .443 5 XBH 6 1 HR 5 6 RBI 12 18/9 K/BB 24/9 0 SB 0 Home Away 29 GP 29 23 (79.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (65.5%) 10 (34.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (17.2%) 15 (51.7%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (41.4%) 3 (10.3%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (20.7%) 9 (31.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (44.8%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings