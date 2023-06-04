Zac Gallen will start for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday at Chase Field against Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is set for 4:10 PM ET in this final game of a three-game series.

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Discover More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves have hit 95 homers this season, which ranks third in the league.

Fueled by 203 extra-base hits, Atlanta ranks third in MLB with a .459 slugging percentage this season.

The Braves have a team batting average of .257 this season, which ranks 10th among MLB teams.

Atlanta is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking seventh with 289 total runs this season.

The Braves have an OBP of .328 this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Braves rank 12th with an average of 8.6 strikeouts per game.

Atlanta strikes out 9.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, third-best in MLB.

Atlanta has the third-best ERA (3.65) in the majors this season.

Braves pitchers have a 1.271 WHIP this season, 14th in the majors.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Mike Soroka heads to the mound for the Braves to make his second start of the season, seeking his first win.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw six innings, giving up four earned runs while allowing five hits against the Oakland Athletics.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 5/29/2023 Athletics L 7-2 Away Mike Soroka Paul Blackburn 5/30/2023 Athletics L 2-1 Away Bryce Elder JP Sears 5/31/2023 Athletics W 4-2 Away Jared Shuster James Kaprielian 6/2/2023 Diamondbacks L 3-2 Away Charlie Morton Merrill Kelly 6/3/2023 Diamondbacks W 5-2 Away Spencer Strider Ryne Nelson 6/4/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Mike Soroka Zac Gallen 6/6/2023 Mets - Home Bryce Elder Carlos Carrasco 6/7/2023 Mets - Home Jared Shuster Max Scherzer 6/8/2023 Mets - Home Charlie Morton Justin Verlander 6/9/2023 Nationals - Home Spencer Strider MacKenzie Gore 6/10/2023 Nationals - Home Mike Soroka Trevor Williams

