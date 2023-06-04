In the series rubber match on Sunday, June 4, Zac Gallen will take the hill for the Arizona Diamondbacks (35-24) as they square off against the Atlanta Braves (34-24), who will counter with Mike Soroka. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET at Chase Field.

The Diamondbacks are listed as -140 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Braves (+115). Arizona is favored on the run line (-1.5). The total for the game has been set at 8.5 runs.

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (7-2, 2.72 ERA) vs Soroka - ATL (0-1, 6.00 ERA)

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Have the urge to bet on the Braves' matchup against the Diamondbacks but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Braves (+115) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Braves to beat the Diamondbacks with those odds, and the Braves emerge with the victory, you'd get back $21.50.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Ronald Acuña Jr. get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have won 17, or 68%, of the 25 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Diamondbacks have a 12-6 record (winning 66.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks played five of their last 10 games as a moneyline favorite, and won all of them.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total two times.

The Braves have been underdogs in five games this season and have come away with the win three times (60%) in those contests.

The Braves have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +115.

Sportsbooks have not installed the Braves as underdogs in any of their last 10 games.

In the last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Matt Olson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+135) Sean Murphy 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+150) Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195) Austin Riley 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st

