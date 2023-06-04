Player prop betting options for Freddie Freeman, Aaron Judge and others are available in the Los Angeles Dodgers-New York Yankees matchup at Dodger Stadium on Sunday, starting at 7:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 23 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 28 walks and 35 RBI (81 total hits). He has stolen eight bases.

He's slashed .340/.412/.571 on the year.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Jun. 3 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals May. 31 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 2 vs. Nationals May. 30 4-for-5 2 1 1 7 0 vs. Nationals May. 29 1-for-4 1 0 2 2 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 57 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 36 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashing .261/.367/.541 so far this season.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 2 4-for-4 2 2 3 10 1 vs. Nationals May. 31 2-for-5 2 2 2 8 0 vs. Nationals May. 30 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Nationals May. 29 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Aaron Judge Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Judge Stats

Judge has recorded 51 hits with 10 doubles, 19 home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 40 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashing .291/.404/.674 on the year.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Jun. 3 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Dodgers Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners May. 31 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners May. 30 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 at Mariners May. 29 3-for-4 3 2 3 10 0

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Torres Stats

Gleyber Torres has recorded 58 hits with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashed .262/.336/.430 on the season.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jun. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Mariners May. 31 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Mariners May. 30 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Mariners May. 29 2-for-6 2 0 0 2 0

